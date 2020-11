Dvě skupiny, které nepřiznají, že volí Trumpa

Big thanks to Michael @smerconish for giving me a forum on his @CNN & @CNNi show to address @NateSilver538, @pbump, @ForecasterEnten & other #53h8ers disingenuous & obsessed comments about our @trafalgar_group #polls. You can watch the full segment here: https://t.co/MZkpRmilPU pic.twitter.com/UhIQk1K0um