Velké marsovské finále. Rudá planeta netrpělivě očekává přílet první ze tří sond

Minutes of silence. Moments of anticipation as #HopeProbe prepares to enter Mars’ orbit. Witness the historical event on 9 February 2021 at 7:00 PM via https://t.co/mCEo0Nphjv #ArabsToMars#ImpossibleIsPossible#HopeForHope 🤲🚀🔴 pic.twitter.com/OF5f5I6nPZ