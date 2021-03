Astronauti při neplánované misi vně ISS upravili systém chladicích hadic. Zápolili se čpavkem

Over five hours into today's spacewalk, @Astro_illini & @AstroVicGlover have:



✅ vented 2 jumpers on the early ammonia system & relocated 1 more

✅ replaced a wireless video system external transceiver assembly

✅ connected 3 jumpers on the Bartolomeo platform & capped 1 other pic.twitter.com/NT5tmfF9R3