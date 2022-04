Sabotáž v Rusku. U hranic s Ukrajinou někdo zničil koleje používané k invazi

The railway near🇷🇺Belgorod bringing military equipment and troops to the🇺🇦Kharkiv Oblast was blown up this morning, Russian governor said.

This will slow down🇷🇺attack in the east of Ukraine since the🇷🇺military logistics is done primarily by railways.https://t.co/1pfPfLBk8l pic.twitter.com/F8DfJh7B38