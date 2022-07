Auroralumina attenboroughii. V Británii našli pozůstatky nejstaršího známého predátora

The geologists who discovered the new fossil have named it 'Auroralumina attenboroughii' in honour of Sir David Attenborough.



The first part of its name is Latin for ‘dawn lantern’, in recognition of its great age and resemblance to a burning torch 🔥https://t.co/ggohT4UQnr https://t.co/Pgfs7WGUrS pic.twitter.com/I4wSO6ankH