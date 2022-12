Při ostřelování Ukrajiny dopadly zřejmě střely i na ruské území

According to locals, at least two "unidentified flying objects" fell in the Yelansky district of Volgograd Oblast of Russia today.



These can be identified as Kh-101 cruise missiles that were fired from Tupolev Tu-95MS at Ukraine this morning but apparently malfunctioned. https://t.co/C5dqr5Hd6t pic.twitter.com/KzDFFrb4fb