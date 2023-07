Američan zachránil dvě tonoucí děti, sám se poté utopil

I’m covering a drowning today on Lake Nockamixon. The victim, 37-year-old Marvin Fernandez-Chicas, dove into the water to save 2 kids who hiked down from this bridge to swim illegally, but got in trouble in the water. They made it out, he didn’t. Story on @69News tonight at 4 & 6 pic.twitter.com/vdHDOmpePT