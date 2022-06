V Rusku skončilo 200 tisíc ukrajinských dětí, Zelenskyj mluví o zavlečení

🧸About 7️⃣ million children had to endure the horrors of war in #Ukraine.



243 children were killed, 446 were injured as a result of the actions of the #Russian army.



At least 230K Ukrainian children were deported to Russia. #StopRussianWar#ArmUkraineNow#StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/dB3UHYX7gl