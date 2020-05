Američané posílají do kosmu speciální raketoplán

#AtlasV is on the pad for Saturday's launch of #USSF7 with the #X37B Orbital Test Vehicle. Our live countdown blog will start at 1amEDT (0500 UTC) and the webcast begins at 8:04amEDT (1204 UTC). Liftoff is targeted for 8:24amEDT (1224 UTC). https://t.co/5ZftXlaW5X

📸 by ULA pic.twitter.com/VJ4nCJsDTX