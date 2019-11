Čivava zařadila zpátečku a vřítila se na čtyřproudou silnici

This past Friday evening, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard. A 5 pound chihuahua, who was inside of the SUV, put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over Gause Boulevard (a 4 lane highway) and came to rest at the gas station across the street. The owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle. It was discovered the vehicle had a mechanical issue, which allowed the transmission to change gears without sometime having to press the brake. It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident. Let this be a lesson to everyone to please use caution when leaving pets inside of your vehicle!