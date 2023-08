Průměrná teplota na hladině oceánů koncem července pokořila rekord

#Ocean surface temps hotter than ever before in history: 20.96°C last Sunday. Surpasses previous 2016 record, say #Copernicus. Record-breaking 28.7°C in #Mediterranean in July; 24.9°C in #NorthAtlantic last week. Coral bleaching. Threatens bottom of food chain. #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/VOVUZvk2P4