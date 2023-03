Česko se chce podílet nejen na letu na Měsíc. Vláda schválila přistoupení k iniciativě USA

Tune in to @NASA TV for live coverage as NASA's @SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth from the space station on Saturday, March 11.



📺 Undocking coverage begins: 12am ET



🛰️ Dragon Endurance undocks: 2:05am ET



🌊 Splashdown: 9:19pm EThttps://t.co/xsS060x0Qx