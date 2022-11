Ruský Volgograd se topí ve fekáliích

A sewer got depressurized in 🇷🇺 Volgograd - it was built 50 years ago.



200,000+ people without water and heat. Thousands of m³ of sewage first flowed across city, then ended up in Volga river.



They spend huge amounts of money on war but cannot keep their sewage systems in order pic.twitter.com/ZRbA9Vbo3W