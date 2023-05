Vzkaz v lahvi strávil v moři 10 let, doplaval do vedlejšího města

***MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE***WE FOUND THE SENDER*** That's right we found 8 year old Ines Zepcan on instagram! Though she's no longer 8 years old. She is 18 Years old! We went searching for her name and sent her a message, "Hello Ines, have you ever wrote a message in a bottle? We found one with your name on it but it could be another Ines Zepcan" Here is what she had to say, "Hello! Yes I have! I just saw the video on your page and that is my mum’s email address haha. My siblings and I sent that bottle off a pier in Portland Victoria exactly 10 years ago! I'm sorry we couldn’t send a million pounds along with the message 😂, but I’m so glad you guys reached out, has really brought back a lot of memories for me and my family. Probably not the most environmentally friendly choice made by my eight year old self, so I think I might have some cleaning up to do 😁" So the plastic message in a bottle didn't travel far but it was in the envirnment for ten years before being found.