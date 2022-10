Kyjevané schovaní před ostřelováním si v metru zpívali

📹Kyiv, metro station "Universitet"



People sing Dmytro Hnatyuk's song "Yak tebe ne lyubyty, Kyeve miy" (Eng. – "How not to love you, my Kyiv").



The Ukrainians cannot be broken by missile strikes, cannot be intimidated, and cannot even be forced to think about surrendering. pic.twitter.com/RTEcONVIcT