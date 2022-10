Aktivisté se v muzeu aut přilepili k zemi. Zaměstnanci jim ekologicky zhasli a vypnuli topení

Together with 15 other members of @ScientistRebel1 I have occupied the Porsche pavillion at @Autostadt, 9 of us glued to the floor and some of us on hunger strike until our demands to decarbonise the German transport sector are met👉 https://t.co/Y5uo5IicXb @ClimateHuman pic.twitter.com/SUxUy5Q5uq