Policisté rozdávali řidičům peníze místo pokut

*SOUND ON* Operation: Random Acts of Kindness 2019 💚 For the fifth consecutive year, #MCSODeputies teamed up with Agriland Farming Company Inc. employees to commit 50 Random Acts of Kindness throughout Madera County. Thanks to their generous donation of $5,000, deputies handed out 50 $100 bills today. #SheriffVarney mentioned that deputies primarily have contact with citizens when something stressful or bad is happening. This annual giving event allows deputies an opportunity to interact with the public in a positive manner and spread some holiday cheer. Thank you to Agriland employees for your continued partnership, support, and commitment to our community. We are grateful that they have allowed us the unique privilege of being a part of this wonderful act of generosity each year.