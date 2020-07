Britské supermarkety stahují kokosové mléko z regálů. Ořechy sbírají týrané opice

BREAKING INVESTIGATION: Monkeys in Thailand are kept chained, driven insane, abusively trained, and forced to climb trees to pick coconuts used to make coconut water, milk, oil, and other products that are sold around the world, including in Australia. Please make sure that your coconut products don't come from suppliers that use monkey labour. Avoid the brands Aroy-D and Chaokoh – also sold as TCC in Australia - and all coconut products from Thailand. More info: http://petaau.vg/12l