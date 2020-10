Policistka mohla zabránit teroristickému útoku, místo toho si jela pro kebab

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been found guilty of 22 charges of murder.



Hashem Abedi conspired with his brother Salman Abedi, who killed himself and 22 others when he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.



