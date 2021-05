NASA vyslala do vesmíru sondážní raketu pro vědecké účely

First photos are in! 🤩



A Black Brant XII carrying the KiNET-X payload launched from Wallops Flight Facility on May 16, 2021, at 8:44 p.m. EDT. The mission released vapor tracers to explore energy transfer in space.



