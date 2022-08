NASA poslala měsíční raketu na odpalovací rampu, první start se blíží

Roll'em out! 🚀 We're moving our @NASAArtemis rocket to the launch pad for final prep before #Artemis I blasts off for the Moon, currently set for Aug. 29.



Tune in for live coverage from @NASAKennedy—rollout is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET (03:00 UTC): https://t.co/kTqBPgJGCA pic.twitter.com/DFt74WD4Ln