„Ledovec soudného dne“ nebezpečně praská

"There is going to be dramatic change in the front of the glacier, probably in less than a decade. Both published & unpublished studies point in that direction," says Prof Ted Scambos.@BBCAmos reports on latest #ThwaitesGlacier news: https://t.co/w9JPZqnWu4



📷 Aleksandra Mazur pic.twitter.com/JWDLrkpJoL