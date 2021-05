Covid může zapříčinit impotenci, ukázala studie

This will convince some to #GetVaccinated. This is NOT the 1st evidence that #SARSCoV2 may cause #ED https://t.co/IQDB1K5vLu According to a publication in #Andrology [March '21] those who had #COVID19 were >5.6x more likely to have #erectiledysfunction https://t.co/E95k4TbvLT pic.twitter.com/KasPPOgM9a