Zemřela poslední vdova po vojákovi z americké občanské války v 19. století

Helen Viola Jackson recently passed away at Age 101 in a Marshfield, MO nursing home. At 17, in 1936, she married James Bolin, 93, Union Veteran who joined Co. F 14th US Cav the day after Surrender of Lee @ Appomattox. She kept quiet for years, never took his pension. #MOHISTORY pic.twitter.com/m9YpoKJMNh