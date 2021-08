Kulhánek: Je čas na další sankce proti Lukašenkovu režimu

Our most heartfelt thanks 🙏 to our #Czech🇨🇿, #Austrian🇦🇹, #Greek🇬🇷, #Finnish🇫🇮 and #Slovenian🇸🇮 friends and allies for providing humanitarian aid which reached #Lithuania🇱🇹 in recent days, necessary to tackle the consequences of increased flows of illegal migration from Belarus. pic.twitter.com/AzZBYQMGqK