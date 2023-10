Sacharovovu cenu dostala zemřelá Kurdka Mahsa Amíníová

💚🕊️❤️



The #SakharovPrize of the 🇪🇺 European Parliament this year goes to:



Jina #MahsaAmini and the Woman, Life, Freedom Movement in Iran



A strong sign that this house stands in unwavering solidarity with all those fighting for a free and democratic #Iran



💚🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QyyLHJYGkM