Naprostý, absolutní, žalostný chaos. Britská vláda je v rozkladu

Here’s 40 Tory MPs who didn’t vote with govt - they include those who:



🗳Had permission to miss vote

🗳Were paired beforehand (like Boris Johnson on Caribbean hols)

🗳Abstained in protest (Labour thinks 15/20 MPs)

🗳 were too distracted by chaos (like Liz Truss & Wendy Morton) pic.twitter.com/Rzz5Ch6kxR