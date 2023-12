Kyjevem otřásly výbuchy, protivzdušná obrana sestřelila osm ruských raket

⚡️⚡⚡Air defense forces destroyed 8 out of 8 ballistic missiles and 18 out of 18 Shahed attack drones during the night.



The rockets were shot down in #Kyiv region, and most of the drones were shot down in Mykolaiv region.#Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraina #Ukrainian pic.twitter.com/SSOt7UYWZX