V Saratově přebrousili památník, aby se tam vešla jména padlých z Ukrajiny

There is not enough space on the memorial in Saratov for those killed in Ukraine. The pillars had to be sanded and polished and the names are now in two columns.

3⃣1⃣8⃣ killed in decades of wars in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria.

1⃣9⃣9⃣ killed in 10 months in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ctDdDiDbjw