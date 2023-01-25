Hlavní obsah

Delfín zabloudil do potoka. Lidé vytvořili živý řetěz, aby mu pomohli zpět

dnes 5:40 – Clearwater
Michael Mlynář

Na Floridě se začátkem roku povedlo jednomu z delfínů zaplout z moře do místního potoka. Dva týdny nedokázal najít cestu zpět. Ochránci přírody proto zformovali živý řetěz, aby mu ukázali správnou cestu.

Zvídavý delfín se 1. ledna vydal na průzkum z moře do jednoho z lokálních vodních toků, v rezidenční oblasti ve městě Clearwater. Bohužel se mu již nepodařilo nají cestu zpět, a tak mu po dvou týdnech přišli na pomoc lidé.

Vědci delfína od začátku sledovali, a přestože byl v dobré kondici, nakonec se rozhodli, že mu pomohou. Panovaly totiž obavy, že by zvíře mohlo mít po delším pobytu v obydlené oblasti, kdy docházelo k jeho interakci s lidmi, problémy se zpětnou adaptací na život ve volném moři a návrat by ani nemuselo přežít.

Na záchranné akci spolupracovaly tři organizace včetně clearwaterského akvária. Výsledkem byl živý řetěz osmadvaceti biologů, kteří tak popletenému delfínovi vytyčili trasu na volné moře.

Svou zásluhu na úspěšné operaci měli i místní lidé. „Děkujeme obyvatelům této oblasti, že nám umožnili přístup na své pozemky, když jsme delfína monitorovali a zachraňovali. Pomohli mu tak od trápení,“ napsali organizátoři záchranné akce na sociálních sítích.

Vzácný úkaz: delfíni utvořili hejno s plejtvákem

Koktejl

