Fiala k nejvyšším cenám plynu v EU: Čísla prý nesedí

🛢️💰#Gas prices increased in all EU countries



Between the second half of 2021 and the second half of 2022, EU gas prices increased most in:

🇨🇿Czechia (+231%)

🇷🇴Romania (+165%)

🇱🇻Latvia (+157%)



Lowest increases:

🇭🇷Croatia (+14%)

🇸🇰Slovakia (+18%)



