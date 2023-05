Moc velká prsa a zadek? Socha mořské panny s křivkami rozčeřila v italském městě vody

A provocative statue of a curvy mermaid is making waves in the southern Italian town of Monopoli.

Created by students from a local art school

as "tribute to curvy women "

Who could have inspired this ? "Kim Kardashian?"

No way we had our Sofia Loren in 🇮🇹 and other amazing 🧜‍♀️s ! pic.twitter.com/oe6MsxJgah