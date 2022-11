Britský řidič blokoval sanitku, dostal podmínku a tříletý zákaz řízení

Albert Butler sentenced to 8 mths (suspended for 18 mths) for dangerous driving & obstructing/hindering a SCAS emergency worker in Maidenhead. He was also banned for 3 years & given a rehabilitation order.



Read more from @ThamesVP here: https://t.co/kuwh1e8fEx@TVP_Maidenhead pic.twitter.com/Sj8mRwUl6e