Výrazná vzpruha. Polsko poslalo na Ukrajinu nejmodernější houfnice Krab

BREAKING:



Ukraine will buy 60 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers from Poland for EUR 700 mln.



Poland donated 18 Krabs to Ukraine a few days ago.



The 78 Krabs will constitute a major improvement of the capabilities of Ukraine’s artillery forces.



Poland is stepping up.



