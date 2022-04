Rakety, které zabíjely na nádraží, nepoužíváme, tvrdí Rusko. Není to pravda

Today Russia hit #Kramatorsk with Tochka-U. And the @mod_russia claims that allegedly #Russia "does not have" Tochka-U in service. But the facts say otherwise.

In this video, #Russian OTRK Tochka-U with the letter "V" was recorded on railway platforms in Gomel, March 31, 2022. pic.twitter.com/U8tD6h21M4