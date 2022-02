Hlasoval jsem pro uznání Donbasu, ne pro válku, lituje ruský poslanec

⚡️The war must end immediately, said Mikhail #Matveev, a member of the #KPRF faction:



"When I voted for the recognition of the #DNR/#LNR, I voted for peace, not for war. I wanted #Russia to become a shield so that #Donbas would not be bombed, not for #Kyiv to be bombed." pic.twitter.com/VRj3KstLVY