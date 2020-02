Od ISS se odpoutala nákladní loď Cygnus. Provádí mise na orbitě, než shoří

The U.S. #Cygnus space freighter from @NorthropGrumman was released from the station's robotic arm today at 9:36am ET. At the time of release, the station was flying about 250 miles over the South Pacific just off the West Coast of Chile. Read more... https://t.co/ohWxqDfq0s pic.twitter.com/ngP6ZTbZpC