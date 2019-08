Američané vyslali na oběžnou dráhu nový vojenský satelit

The #AtlasV launched at 6:13 a.m. EDT (1013 UTC) from Cape Canaveral this morning. The rocket is traveling through space on its six-hour mission to deliver the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency #AEHF5 satellite for @af_smc. Blog continues: https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx pic.twitter.com/UzNEnpkve0