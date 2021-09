Našel největší lanýž na světě. Než aby ho prodal, raději ho snědl

I first found out about Giancarlo Zigante and his dog Diana when we visited Istria in 2011. In a way, his story helped inspire me to write my novel "Truffle Hunt." https://t.co/BbMfXpIQQK#truffles #trufflehunt #foodie #Istria #Croatia @ZiganteTartufi pic.twitter.com/v4DQBfSp1e