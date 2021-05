Odložení druhé dávky Pfizeru vytváří víc protilátek, ukázala studie

Antibody response in people aged over 80 3.5x greater in those who have the second dose of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine after 12 weeks compared to those who have it at a three-week interval, finds a study by @ImmunologyUoB's @low_helen and @UKCICstudy > https://t.co/sSJMtE20aI pic.twitter.com/3xUtdoeBrt