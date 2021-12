Ve správný čas na správném místě. Kurýrka zachránila dívku před pitbulem

It can go from fine to frightening in a matter of seconds. Thank God this Amazon driver isn’t just working through the holidays but also is a fast acting badass. The fact that she put herself in front of rampaging pit bull to save customer's 19 year old daughter, is absolutely heroic. Pit bulls can be great dogs but has someone that has personally seen one tear the throat out of a wild hog I know have dangerous they can be. A few things to consider: -Any dog you don’t personally know is potentially a killer. -That young lady is lucky that dog didn’t tear her arm off. She was one bite away from countless stitches and reconstructive surgery or even death. -Speed, surprise, and violence of action works against animals too. -The Amazon driver had already spotted the stray dog. She is a bad ass. Aware of her surroundings and fearless. #situaltionalawareness #amazon #hero