Už ležel v márnici. Když přišla rodina, pohnul se

A 45-year-old man, who was declared 'dead' by doctors, was found alive despite spending a night in the freezer of a hospital morgue in UP’s Moradabad #UttarPradesh #Moradabad #UttarPradeshNews #up #UPPolice #UPNews #Moradabadnews #moradabadcity #NewsUpdate #sirajnoorani #hathodapost #viralvideo #viralpost