Soutěž o nejtlustšího medvěda vyhrál vychytralý senior

The climactic clash that culminates in the crowning of the king of the capacious creatures of Katmai! Can 480 Otis’ tummy topple 151 Walker’s whopper of a beardonkadonk in this epic battle of the bulge?

Last chance. Vote @ https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP til 5pm AKT/9pm ET. #FatBearWeek pic.twitter.com/4jo8vSrdqu