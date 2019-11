Kocour se našel po pěti letech 2000 kilometrů od domova

We are sure you have seen the story all over the news in the last 24 hours. We are reuniting Sasha, a six-year-old cat who was found on the streets of Santa Fe, to his guardian that lives in Portland, Oregon! That's right, Sasha traveled 1200 miles away from home. We have no idea how or why, but because of his microchip, we were able to locate the cat's guardian. To learn more about microchips or to check to see if your pet's microchip has updated information, please call Thaw Animal Hospital at 505-983-2755. A special thanks to American Airlines , who is helping us reunite the family. Curtis Blessing, of American Airlines says, “at American Airlines, our business is about caring for people on life’s journey and connecting them with their loved ones. When we heard Sasha had been found so far from home, we were honored to be in a position to get her back to her family.”