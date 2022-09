Napětí ve Východočínském moři stoupá, Japonci zde zastavují čínské lodě

#JMSDF #JapanCoastGuard #Navy 08/15/2012 - Two Japan Coast Guard vessels JCG Muzuki (PS-11) & JCG Nobaru (PS-16) ramming a Chinese boat piloted by activists who had placed a Chinese flag on Uotsuri Island.

🌊💪🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/4oHTRcEmq2