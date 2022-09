Bez servítků. Ruská mobilizace je často totální a bezohledná

Buryats getting on buses to become official cannon fodder of the muscovites. ruzZia keeps these regions poor and encourage alcoholism to better dominate people. Republic of Buryatia is 4400 kms away from moscow.#IzyumMassacre #Donetsk #Крим #kherson #lviv #luhansk #мобилизация pic.twitter.com/IN3zsoVFPi