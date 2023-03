Erupce z odvrácené strany Slunce zasáhla i Zemi

Big ol' "halo" coronal mass ejection (CME) seen in the @ESA/@NASASun/@USNRL SOHO/LASCO C3 data earlier today! 😍☀️



It erupted on the far side of the Sun, so not Earth directed. The planet in the field of view is Mercury. (Neptune is in there somewhere too but too faint to see) pic.twitter.com/eL3CP8q7fY