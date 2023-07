Na filipínské dálnici leželo přes 1,5 milionu. Motorkáře zradil batoh

NEWS UPDATE: Motorists who picked the money that spilled from the bag of a remittance collector in Cebu City may face theft charges if they are identified and will not return the money. Other motorists have captured the incident on camera. "Documented sila para, at the same time, para ma-save sila from any type of legality against sa ilaha," says P/Maj. Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station. As of Wednesday, July 5, up to P2.8M from the P4M has been recovered. The police continues to investigate the incident. Money remittance collector John Mark Barrientos was driving at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 4, when the zipper of his bag reportedly malfunctioned and the bills spilled to the street. See related post: https://www.facebook.com/reel/318422993852926 | via Alan Domingo / Video on card courtesy of Dodzkie Logroño #GMARegionalTV #LocalNewsMatters #GMAIntegratedNews