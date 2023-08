Dívka si zkušeně poradila se dvěma velkými hady ve stropě

A Queensland woman is being heralded as a hero after wrangling two large carpet pythons from the roof of a Sunshine Coast home. Tiarnah, a professional snake catcher at , grabbed both of the male snakes at once before gently pulling them through a hole in the roof. "5 stars for Tiarnah... straighten that crown because you are the Queen of snake catching," one person commented on social media. "What a brave Tiarnah handling two wild calm pythons at the same time," another said. It may be true what they say, after all, Queensland women are just 'built different'.