Opilý řidič v Michiganu přeletěl přes dálniční křižovatku, nic vážného se mu nestalo

So earlier today, my mama and I drove by right after someone fully "Dukes of Hazard" jumped their car up and over the 142nd bridge. 😳 If anyone knows what happened/if the person is ok, we're nosey. Edit: Driver is ok! Crawled out of the car himself and was taken to the hospital. According to recent reports, police believe he was intoxicated and charges related to driving while intoxicated will be requested. Edit Part 2: For those harassing me about my driver not moving over a lane for the trooper's car and calling me names for "not knowing the law". Due to traffic from the accident, merging was not a safe option so we slowed down to 45mph and gave as much room within our own lane. Here is a quote pulled straight off of a michigan.gov pdf file on the move over law: "When approaching a stationary authorized vehicle with flashing, rotating, or oscillating lights activated, carefully slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and fully move over into an open lane. If this is not possible due to traffic, weather, or road conditions, slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit, and pass with caution allowing the authorized vehicle as much space as possible."